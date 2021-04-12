DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of TTD opened at $692.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 237.18, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.55 and a 12-month high of $972.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $728.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $749.48.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $781.57.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total value of $1,357,158.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,323,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total transaction of $260,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at $59,003,618.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,282 shares of company stock valued at $222,734,086. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.