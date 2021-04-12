DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,572 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $150.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.07. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $110.47 and a one year high of $172.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $944.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.83.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

