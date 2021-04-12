DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,045 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,708 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,304,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,311,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,122,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,211,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,426,000 after buying an additional 293,745 shares during the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $98.90 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $54.91 and a 52-week high of $102.20. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.24 and a 200-day moving average of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.1669 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 62.27%.

CM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.89.

