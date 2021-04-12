DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.11 Million Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,004,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,814,000 after buying an additional 631,476 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,787,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,896,000 after buying an additional 558,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,084,000 after buying an additional 314,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,188,000 after buying an additional 232,277 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,766,000 after buying an additional 1,593,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Sanofi stock opened at $50.77 on Monday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.74.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.9061 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.