DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.43 Million Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,891 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VMware by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,051 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $39,660,000 after purchasing an additional 26,102 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of VMware by 7.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in VMware by 1.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,019 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.16.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,819.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total transaction of $1,548,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,733,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,105 shares of company stock valued at $15,668,712. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW opened at $154.00 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.78 and a 12 month high of $161.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

