DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.50 Million Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 595.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 103,404 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.05% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of OHI stock opened at $37.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average of $35.20.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

OHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.97.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,695. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.