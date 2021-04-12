DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of PRA Health Sciences worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

PRAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.89.

PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $156.62 on Monday. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.52 and a 12-month high of $158.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. As a group, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

