DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of American International Group by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

NYSE AIG opened at $46.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.84. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.07.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.