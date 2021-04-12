DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,299 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Corning by 21.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $605,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,316,816 shares of company stock worth $3,056,712,491. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $44.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.97.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

