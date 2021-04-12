DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $296.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.92 and a 12-month high of $312.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $277.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 78.24, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.