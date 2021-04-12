DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,504 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $385,000. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GFL opened at $36.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $36.70.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

GFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.90.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

