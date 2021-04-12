DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $183.00 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $121.67 and a twelve month high of $186.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.73%.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.06.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

