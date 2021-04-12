DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $4.04 Million Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116,892 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $154,257,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,596,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,561 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $114,977,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $54,011,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $49.94 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $45.39 and a one year high of $64.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.29%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.