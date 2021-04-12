DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 2,770 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,810 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.08% of IDACORP worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in IDACORP in the third quarter worth $2,757,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in IDACORP during the third quarter worth $2,213,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IDACORP by 233.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 106,363 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 7.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 163.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 26,882 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Shares of IDA opened at $99.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.09.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.