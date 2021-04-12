DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 68,046 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 275.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,748 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 68,046 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lyft were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,268,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after buying an additional 3,668,050 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Lyft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,229,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $551,711,000 after buying an additional 191,951 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,568,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $322,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lyft by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft stock opened at $60.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.37 and its 200 day moving average is $45.81.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The business had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYFT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lyft in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Lyft from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lyft from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $577,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,663,750 shares of company stock worth $301,701,959 in the last three months. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.