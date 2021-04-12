DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases Shares of 83,428 Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,483,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 862,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,150,000 after buying an additional 308,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,180,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 12,307 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 763,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,229,000 after purchasing an additional 260,082 shares during the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Royalty Pharma news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $4,694,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $70,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry A. Fernandez purchased 25,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,531.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,029.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 268,927 shares of company stock worth $12,596,199 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.89.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $42.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day moving average is $44.67.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

