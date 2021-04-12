DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,265 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.05% of Steel Dynamics worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $51.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average is $38.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

