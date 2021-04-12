DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $264.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.08. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.37 and a 12-month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.04.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $773,699.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total transaction of $78,850.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at $557,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,203,599. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

