DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FICO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 21,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FICO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.00.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $518.35 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $287.15 and a 1-year high of $530.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $472.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total transaction of $7,120,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,819,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,178 shares of company stock worth $20,759,124 over the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

