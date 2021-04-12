DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,756,000 after buying an additional 26,963 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $115,967,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after acquiring an additional 21,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $139,744.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Cowen lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.71.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $169.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.87. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.38 and a 52-week high of $173.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.