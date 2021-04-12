DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.13% of Insmed worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INSM. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $213,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $31.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.99. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The firm had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,809,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,833,736.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,562 shares of company stock worth $5,119,510 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

