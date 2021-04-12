DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 13,200 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,230,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,560,000 after purchasing an additional 69,586 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $104,247,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,358,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,634,000 after buying an additional 361,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $58,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,935,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 8,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $426,591.69. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 39,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,981.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $718,408.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,215.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,482 shares of company stock worth $1,393,944. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.39 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

