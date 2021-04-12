DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 15,738 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,738 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,843,000 after purchasing an additional 559,462 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $1,238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,520,000 after buying an additional 30,267 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $293,347,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $58.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $59.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

