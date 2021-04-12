DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,236 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens raised Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.85.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $172.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $176.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.49%.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.