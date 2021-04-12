DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 3,126 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $244.26 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.38 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.21 and its 200-day moving average is $242.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of -126.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.27, for a total value of $12,913,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,983.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,208 shares of company stock worth $22,904,580 in the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.25.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

