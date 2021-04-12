DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 429,735 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 90.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 429,735 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $77.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.41 and its 200-day moving average is $75.34. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The firm had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

