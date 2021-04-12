DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 7,195 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,195 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

HLT stock opened at $124.35 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $128.92. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.85.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.41.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.