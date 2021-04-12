DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of OGE Energy worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 995,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,581,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 639,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 57,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays downgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $32.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.83. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.54%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

