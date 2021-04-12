Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) shares rose 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.05 and last traded at $39.05. Approximately 862 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 86,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.73.

DKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.82.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $140.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.97 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 135.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKL. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 15.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

