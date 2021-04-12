Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €147.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DHER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €138.58 ($163.04).

Shares of DHER opened at €119.80 ($140.94) on Monday. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €62.88 ($73.98) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €109.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is €111.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion and a PE ratio of -24.89.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Analyst Recommendations for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.