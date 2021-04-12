Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €147.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DHER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €138.58 ($163.04).

Shares of DHER opened at €119.80 ($140.94) on Monday. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €62.88 ($73.98) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €109.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is €111.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion and a PE ratio of -24.89.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

