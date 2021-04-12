Delphy (DPY) One Day Volume Tops $81,759.00

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Delphy has traded 51.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $81,759.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy coin can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Delphy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00055208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00020028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.47 or 0.00673086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00088717 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00044147 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00036169 BTC.

Delphy Coin Profile

DPY is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.