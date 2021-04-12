Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)’s stock price rose 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.25 and last traded at $47.83. Approximately 5,018 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 830,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.22.

DEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price objective for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.11 and a beta of 4.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.61.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Denbury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,824,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Denbury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Denbury by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,978,000 after purchasing an additional 814,618 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Denbury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Denbury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

