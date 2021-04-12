Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) dropped 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 236,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,306,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DNN shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $873.77 million, a P/E ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 2.16.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 103.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 13.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,351,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 654,135 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,520,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,619 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 645,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

