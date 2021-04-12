Dero Price Tops $3.34 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $3.34 or 0.00005562 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $35.12 million and approximately $847,578.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dero has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,091.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,150.58 or 0.03578823 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.18 or 0.00408008 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $675.69 or 0.01124435 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $317.61 or 0.00528546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.09 or 0.00432819 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.14 or 0.00364683 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00032299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,506,167 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

