Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Trading Down 9.4%

Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) were down 9.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.42 and last traded at $26.60. Approximately 7,355 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 339,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.36.

About Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

There is no company description available for Design Therapeutics Inc

