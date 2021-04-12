Desjardins Raises Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Price Target to $2.50

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from $1.90 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on QUISF. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.20 price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Quisitive Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.99.

Shares of OTCMKTS QUISF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.30. 35,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,164. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.38.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

