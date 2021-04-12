Desjardins Raises Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Price Target to $2.50

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from $1.90 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on QUISF. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.20 price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Quisitive Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.99.

Shares of OTCMKTS QUISF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.30. 35,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,164. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.38.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF)

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.