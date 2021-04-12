Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Trading 13.5% Higher

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG)’s stock price traded up 13.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. 225,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 591,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

The firm has a market cap of $74.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%.

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.