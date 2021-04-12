Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) a €135.00 Price Target

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been given a €135.00 ($158.82) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.39% from the stock’s previous close.

ML has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €134.83 ($158.63).

EPA ML traded down €1.60 ($1.88) on Monday, hitting €124.55 ($146.53). 535,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,093. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €124.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of €109.02. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 1-year high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

