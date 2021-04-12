Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,603,301 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 631,683 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.13% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $23,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,742,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,493 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,566,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth about $8,117,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,200,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after acquiring an additional 542,869 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 765,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 528,277 shares during the period. 24.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $12.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.49. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $13.37.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

