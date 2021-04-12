Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target to GBX 500

Aviva (LON:AV) had its target price increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.25) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aviva to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 383 ($5.00) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aviva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 405.25 ($5.29).

AV opened at GBX 404.60 ($5.29) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £15.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.80. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 220.80 ($2.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 420.40 ($5.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 388.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 326.11.

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.36) per share, for a total transaction of £6,769.10 ($8,843.87). Also, insider Patrick Flynn bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 388 ($5.07) per share, with a total value of £38,800 ($50,692.45). Insiders acquired 24,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,560,375 over the last quarter.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

