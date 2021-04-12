Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ANFGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Shares of ANFGF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.00. 110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.02. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $26.45.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
