Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ANFGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ANFGF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.00. 110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.02. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $26.45.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

