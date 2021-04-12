Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

LUNMF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Lundin Mining stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.06. The company had a trading volume of 67,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,666. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $12.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 1.85.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

