Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DPW. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.47 ($80.55) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €50.49 ($59.40).

FRA DPW opened at €48.05 ($56.53) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €44.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is €41.48. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

