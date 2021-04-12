Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DPW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €51.31 ($60.37).

FRA:DPW opened at €48.05 ($56.53) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €44.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €41.48.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

