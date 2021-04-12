Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €68.47 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €68.47 ($80.55) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 42.50% from the company’s previous close.

DPW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($55.76) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €50.49 ($59.40).

DPW stock opened at €48.05 ($56.53) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €41.48. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

