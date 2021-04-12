Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DPSGY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of DPSGY stock traded up $1.26 on Monday, hitting $57.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,493. The company has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.76 and its 200-day moving average is $49.65.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

