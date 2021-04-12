Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.97

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.97 and last traded at $57.95, with a volume of 63126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.32.

A number of analysts recently commented on DPSGY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB raised shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day moving average is $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post AG will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

