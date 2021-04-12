Deutsche Post’s (DPSGY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DPSGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Deutsche Post stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,493. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.65. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $57.40. The company has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

