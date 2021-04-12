Dev Protocol (DEV) Achieves Market Cap of $12.90 Million

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $11.53 or 0.00019250 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.90 million and $539,669.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007741 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.