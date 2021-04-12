DEX (DEX) Price Up 21.9% This Week

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One DEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEX has a total market capitalization of $6.25 million and $45,735.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEX has traded up 21.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00055340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00020217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00088052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.55 or 0.00662670 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00043923 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00035831 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX (DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

